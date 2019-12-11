Kogi State Deputy Governor Receives House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development

Kogi State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Chief Edward Onoja, on behalf of the Governor of the state, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaha Bello, today, Thursday, received in audience, the House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development in his office.

He expressed appreciation to the committee for the visit and assured them of the determination of Governor Yahaya Bello to continue to give the youths opportunity of contributing to governance.

Chief Onoja said the NYSC Orientation Camp is receiving attention under the administration because Governor Bello gives high priority to any issues that affects the youths because his age demographic rallies with theirs as the youngest Governor in the country.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on youth development, Hon Yemi Adarakodu applauded the efforts the present administration in Kogi State for giving the state NYSC Orientation Camp the attention it deserves.

He however pleaded with government to expedite action to ensure it completes ongoing projects to make the camp more comfortable for the staff of the NYSC and the corp members.

The Hon. Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development who is also the Chairman NYSC State Governing Board, Prince Sani Ogu Salisu led the 15 Member House of Representatives Committee on the visit.

Promise Emmanuel

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kogi State

