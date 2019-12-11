‘Forgive Even Before You’re Offended,’ Kogi Deputy Governor Admonishes Christians As UEC Clocks 132 Years

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja has admonished Christians to forgive those who offend them before the offences are committed so they can used be by God for exploits.

He gave the admonition on Wednesday at Idah while declaring open the 132nd National Annual Conference of the United Evangelical Church representing His Excellency, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who was the Special Guest of Honor at the occasion.

He thanked God for answered prayers in returning the Governor for a second term.

Chief Onoja enjoined Christians to ensure their hearts were meek at all times because if anyone wants to run on grace, he would not bare grunge against any man.

He said as salts of the earth, men must allow their fruits to show forth so as their exemplary nature.

The Deputy Governor applauded his principal, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for being a Christian friendly leader by completing the Government House Chapel for the first time in the history of the state. He also hailed his boss for appointing him a Christian as his Chief of Staff even though the Governor is a practicing Muslim, this he said is a demonstration of loving one’s neighbor and humanity beyond the creed of tribe, class and religion, a legacy the youngest Governor in Nigeria has left which would revolutionize aspiring leaders of this nation and her states.

Speaking further, he disclosed how the Governor was able to defeat the three major monsters of ethnicity, class divides and religious intolerance in the state by his character which he referreed to as a legacy, not by size of structure but by the audacity and courage to dare to be different in ensuring fairness, justice and equity.

According to him, historically, Nigeria was birthed in Kogi as Ms. Flora Shaw named the country from the shores of Rivers Niger and Benue which Confluenced in Lokoja, flowing without quarreling. This he says, relates to Qua Iboe hitherto metamorphosed into UEC which means “water” and Kogi has the largest body of waters in Nigeria. He also says, three monsters which has crippled the growth of Nigeria, defeated in Kogi by Governor Bello is a spiritually symbolic phenomenon that would revolutionize Nigeria as a whole since Nigeria started from Kogi, foundationally.

He also used the occasion to announce that the Kogi Government House Chapel will be dedicated to the Glory of Almighty God on the 20th of December 2019 and invited the Christian community to the epoch breaking event.

Promise Emmanuel

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kogi State

