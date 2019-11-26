Light Up Movement demands improved power as Abuja Electricity Company gets 7-days ultimatum or face ‘Street Protest’

Miffed by the continue deterioration in electricity supply across the region without cogent explanations from authorities concerned, the advocacy group, Light Up Movement has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC to improve or face a shut down.

The group’s demands is contained in a communique issued at the end of a one day emergency meeting held in Lokoja the Kogi State capital and signed by the group’s Chairman, Comrade Zakari Iliyasu; the Secretary, Yabagi Mohammed and other members of the Executive.

According to the document, the group is incensed by the drastic drop in the duration of electricity supply customers currently enjoy, especially during the day in the midst of scorching heat wave that characterise the weather of the area.

According to the group, while the drop has gone on the for far too long, the low supply has also not reflected in customers billing and asked why the AEDC was making customers to pay for services not enjoyed.

The group further restated its commitment to continuing to engage with necessary stakeholders in the power sector as one of it’s core objective so as to create peaceful environment for interface for the benefit of all, and urged all concerned to also play their parts.

It acknowledged some gains that have been recorded as a result of it’s activities, saying it would however, not shy away from backing electricity users which it is part of.

The group therefore appealed to the public to exercise patience, adding that if at the end the 7-day ultimatum, it does not see any remarkable improvement, it would mobilise it’s members and the public to shut down all AEDC offices.

09:14:27Miffed by the continue deterioration in electricity supply across the region without cogent explanations from authorities concerned, the advocacy group, Light Up Movement has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC to improve or face a shut down

The group’s demands is contained in a communique issued at the end of a one day emergency meeting held in Lokoja the Kogi State capital and signed by the group’s Chairman, Comrade Zakari Iliyasu; the Secretary, Yabagi Mohammed and other members of the Executive.

According to the document, the group is incensed by the drastic drop in the duration of electricity supply customers currently enjoy, especially during the day in the midst of scorching heat wave that characterise the weather of the area.

According to the group, while the drop has gone on the for far too long, the low supply has also not reflected in customers billing and asked why the AEDC was making customers to pay for services not enjoyed.

The group further restated its commitment to continuing to engage with necessary stakeholders in the power sector as one of it’s core objective so as to create peaceful environment for interface for the benefit of all, and urged all concerned to also play their parts.

It acknowledged some gains that have been recorded as a result of it’s activities, saying it would however, not shy away from backing electricity users which it is part of.

The group therefore appealed to the public to exercise patience, adding that if at the end the 7-day ultimatum, it does not see any remarkable improvement, it would mobilise it’s members and the public to shut down all AEDC offices.

Related

Comments

comments