My victory has broken ethnic, class, age difference jinx

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello been declared winner of the November 16 by the Residential Electoral Commision, Mr. James Apam after collation of results from the 21 LGAs of the State.

The Returning officer announced that the All Progressive Congress and its candidates polled a total of 406, 222 votes while close contender of the People’s Democratic Party, Eng Musa Wada scored 189, 704 votes.

Mr. Apam also mentioned that the Social Democratic Party’s candidate scored a total vote of 9,482 while a total of 149, 576 votes were cancelled all across.

The Governor while addressing the press at the banquet hall of the government house expressed his gratitude to God almighty, who has kept their lives up until such moment of victory.

He asserted that his election has made history, and has broken the jinx of ethnicity, class difference and age difference pointing out that youths now had the opportunity to proof that they could rule effectively.

He specially dedicated the victory to his Mother, Hajiya Hawawu Bello while he also thanked the good people of the state across the three senatorial district for their lofty support.

Governor Bello appreciated president Muhammadu Buhari for providing the platform and ensuring a level playing field, thanking also the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, the Fisrt lady Dr. Aishat Buhari, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, comrade Adams Oshiomole and other party leaders for their support before, during and after the polls.

He also thanked his governors counterparts from the All Progressive Congress as well as those from the People’s Democratic party for their immense supports and prayers throughout the event.

Governor Bello confirmed and condemned reports of violence in some areas as he condoled with families of persons who lost their lives in the process.

The Governor noted that his administration stood against any act of criminality assuring that security operatives have been ordered to bring to book those that were culpable.

Governor Bello however expressed the readiness of his government in his second term to ensure massive benefits of democratic dividends which he has promised during the campaigns.

